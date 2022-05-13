HUNTINGTON — Officers with the Huntington Police Department arrested a Detroit man Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a weapon and suspected fentanyl and heroin.
Brandon Lamar McCauley, 30, was arrested during the traffic stop in the 600 block of 5th Avenue. Police say McCauley was in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and had more than 70 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin.
According to HPD, the drugs had an estimated street value of $8,500.
McCauley was on parole in West Virginia for a voluntary manslaughter conviction stemming from a February 2016 shooting in Marcum Terrace that left one man dead.
He was formerly featured as one of Detroit’s most wanted fugitives by the U.S. Marshals Service for three shootings, according to WXYZ-TV, the ABC affiliate in Detroit.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:46 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:46 a.m. Friday, corner of 8th Street and 4th Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, disorderly conduct, 11:35 p.m. Thursday, corner of 18th Street and Buffington Avenue.
Assault, 12:34 a.m. Friday, 2700 block of Parsons Street.
Grand larceny, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 1:32 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Tuesday, corner of 14th Street and 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:15 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 11:10 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Hall Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Homestead Place.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Homestead Plaza.
Domestic battery, 2:19 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:40 p.m. Thursday, 3000 block of Parkway Drive.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Lonnie Kevin Crane, 61, was jailed at 6:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with terroristic threats. Bond was set at $25,000.
Dianna Lynn Clay, 56, was jailed at 9:55 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with probation violation. Bond was not set.
Russell Anthony Czerpak, 28, was jailed at 5 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Tiffany Lee Mayhue, 38, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with failure to appear after having been released on bond. Bond was not set.