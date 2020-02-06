HUNTINGTON — Huntington police arrested a Detroit man accused of striking a woman and her 4-year-old daughter during an alleged robbery Tuesday.
Vernon Ellis Kinchen, 28, is facing charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, battery, receiving and transferring stolen property and robbery, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaints, Kinchen was at a home in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue just before 10 p.m. Tuesday when he grabbed the homeowner by her throat, slammed her to the ground and struck her in the face.
Kinchen also pushed the woman’s preschool daughter in the chest, knocking her backward, according to the complaints. He then forced a pair of car keys from the woman’s hand and fled on foot, police said.
Police said they later determined Kinchen possessed a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen to the Huntington Police Department on Dec. 23, 2019. He is not allowed to own firearms stemming from a Sept. 13, 2016, felony conviction of possession with intent to deliver in Cabell County, according to the complaints. Kinchen was arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court and ordered held in the Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $120,000 bond.
DRUG INVESTIGATIONS: Huntington police arrested three people following two separate drug investigations this week.
Harold Midkiff, 34, of Huntington, was charged Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession with a firearm, according to a news release issued by Huntington Interim Chief Ray Cornwell.
Michelle Stull, 36, of Huntington, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
David Dodds, 41, of Huntington, was charged Wednesday with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
According to the release, members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force conducted a three-week investigation in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
During the investigation, Midkiff was allegedly found in possession of a distribution amount of heroin and crystal meth. Midkiff, a convicted felon, was also found in possession of a firearm. Officers conducted a search warrant at Midkiff’s residence on Wednesday, where Stull was allegedly staying. Police said they found a distribution amount of heroin, digital scales and suspected stolen property linked to numerous burglaries and vehicle break-ins in the downtown and Marshall University campus area.
The landlord was notified and more arrests are anticipated, according to the release.
In a separate investigation Wednesday, officers performed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue and found Dobbs in possession of three firearms, 12 grams of suspected heroin and more than a pound of marijuana. Officers anticipate more arrests in connection with this investigation.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Battery, 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of West 33rd Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Kanawha Terrace.
Stolen auto, 10 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of North Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 10 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Monday, West 8th Street and Memorial Park Drive.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 10th Avenue.
Drinking in public and disorderly conduct, 4:26 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Robbery, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 3900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Guyan Avenue and 27th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Pollyanna Batavia Graybeal, 26, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary and destruction of property. Bond was $40,000.
Danny Edward Lee Damron, 22, was jailed at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was $25,000.
Matthew Lee Adkins, 41, was jailed at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with destruction of property and grand larceny. Bond was $25,000.
Brittany Danielle Asbury, 34, was jailed at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed her on driving on a revoked or suspended license. Bond was not set.