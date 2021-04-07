HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man was arrested in Scioto County, Ohio, last week after troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized nearly $30,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.
James Thompson, 50, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and heroin, both first-degree felonies. He is housed at the Scioto County Jail.
According to the OSHP, troopers stopped a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 with Michigan registration at 11:59 a.m. March 29 for a marked lanes violation along Ohio 823. During the stop, officers said a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted there might be drugs in the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 100 grams of heroin and 14 grams of crack cocaine.
The drugs are valued at approximately $26,750.
If convicted, Thompson faces up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 25 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 4:23 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, 4:23 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Attempt to commit a felony, 3:43 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service and public urination or defecation, 1100 block of 6th Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 4:45 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Battery, 9:38 p.m. Monday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 11:09 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 8th Street.
Runaway, 10:30 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Assault, 6:40 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Richmond Street.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 5:10 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 3:33 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 5:20 p.m. Monday, Davis Street and Oney Avenue.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 1:41 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Davis Street.
Warrant service, 3:20 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Runaway juvenile, midnight April 2, 1600 block of West Road.
Runaway juvenile, 12:56 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Norway Avenue.
Failure to process, disorderly conduct and intoxication or drinking in public places, 1:25 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Unlisted, 11:08 a.m. Monday, 2800 block of Artisan Heights.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 10:28 a.m. Monday, St. Louis Avenue and Sycamore Street.
Domestic assault, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.
Warrant service, 10:05 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 11:49 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 8 p.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Parsons Street.
Warrant service, 2:25 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 6 1/2 Alley.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Cory James Holbert, 25, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Christina Lynn Perkins, 48, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver heroin, meth and marijuana. Bond was not set.
Dario Jino Martin, 30, was jailed at 2:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with no motor vehicle inspection, defective equipment, obstructing, driving revoked and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Joseph Mcgranahan, 38, was jailed at 7:17 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and public intoxication. Bond was not set.
Danny Merriweather, 33, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $80,000.
Brandon Dale Scott, 38, was jailed at 7:17 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and persons prohibited from carrying firearms. Bond was not set.
Lori Lynn Connelly, 29, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with conspiracy and fraudulent use of an access device. Bond was not set.
Jeffrey Kyle Wood, 28, was jailed at 1:23 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with conspiracy and fraudulent use of an access device. Bond was not set.