HUNTINGTON — Police on Friday arrested a Detroit man officers said had heroin on him during a parole compliance check in June.
Donald Ray Mitchell, 25, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaints, Cabell County parole officers performed a compliance check at a home in the 900 block of 21st Street on June 13, 2019. Mitchell and two others were inside that home, which is owned by a man who is on parole, police said.
Parole officers gave Mitchell and another man verbal commands that they ignored, according to the complaints. Officers decided to secure Mitchell and everyone in the house as a safety precaution.
During a pat-down search, officers found a bag of heroin in Mitchell’s pocket weighing about 37 grams, according to the complaints. The bag contained about 50 individual wrapped pieces of heroin consistent with the distribution of drugs, police said.
Mitchell was being held Friday in the Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $170,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Deceased person, 7:42 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Destruction of property and warrant service/execution, 7 p.m. Thursday, 28th Street and McDermott Drive.
Destruction of property, 9 a.m. Jan. 1, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Stolen auto, 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 12:23 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of West 8th Avenue.
Information report, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of Lee Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:41 a.m. Thursday, 9th Street and 5 1/2 Alley.
Paraphernalia, 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, Trenton Place and 6th Avenue.
Information report, 12:49 p.m. Feb. 21, 18th Street and 8th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:38 a.m. Thursday, 10th Avenue and 12th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:25 a.m. Thursday, 12th Street and 12th Avenue.
Information report, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Brandishing and warrant service/execution, 7:36 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Fleeing from officer, battery and possession of a controlled substance, 4:50 a.m. Thursday, 28th Street and Davis Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Jon Lennon Dillistone, 39, was jailed at 8:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Bond was $20,000.
Devontay Brian Johnson, 24, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was $20,000.
Jack Edward Rolfe Jr., 27, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was not set.
Benjamin Joseph Midkiff, 35, was jailed at 2:25 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI, possession of a controlled substance and child neglect. Bond was $20,000.
Travis Edward Adkins, 33, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with failure to appear and a capias warrant. Bond was $500.
Brianna Marie Green, 27, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana. Bond was not set.
Tyler Justin Green, 29, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana. Bond was not set.
Christopher McComas, 30, was jailed at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on a bond violation. Bond was not set.