HUNTINGTON — A dispute between two parents following a high school football game featuring Cabell Midland and Huntington High ended in one vehicle being vandalized.
Cabell County Schools communications director Jedd Flowers confirmed that no students were involved and that the incident between the parents, in which one vehicle was keyed, occurred following the game Sept. 10, which the Highlanders won 21-17.
The incident was listed in the daily reports from the Huntington Police Department on Thursday. HPD Interim Chief Eric Corder said no school property was damaged during the incident and that no charges have been filed.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 2:05 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of 25th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 9:54 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Brandishing, 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 7th Street.
Shoplifting — first and second offense, 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
