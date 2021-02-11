SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — A dog that alerted his family to a fire at a neighboring home in Putnam County on Wednesday led to the rescue of an 83-year-old man, according to Hurricane, West Virginia, officials.
According to Hurricane Fire & Rescue, at about 4:18 a.m. Wednesday, the department was dispatched with Teays Valley and Winfield volunteer fire departments, along with Putnam County EMS, to the 2900 block of Sugar Camp Road for a structure fire.
Upon arrival, they found an HVAC unit had caught fire and spread into the duct work at a single-family home.
Neighbors were alerted to the fire by their Great Dane dog, Shadow, who barked and jumped on their bedroom window. They were able to assist the 83-year-old resident in escaping the home on fire while they extinguished it.
