HUNTINGTON — Several people and one dog escaped a house fire Thursday morning.
A 911 dispatcher received a report of flames coming out of the first floor windows of a residence in the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington.
Huntington Fire Department crews responded around 7:45 a.m. to the house where several people escaped the structure and a dog was rescued.
The people were not identified as official residents, according to Fire Chief Greg Fuller. He said there were no utilities in the house.
“It's a difficult situation for us because we don't differentiate human life based on what their relationship is with a landlord or not,” Fuller said.
The small dog was given oxygen and was taken to an animal emergency room by a Huntington Police Department K-9 officer.
Fuller said the house sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire will be under investigation.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:50 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Assault, 12:50 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Madison Avenue.
Obey traffic control device, 12:25 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 14th Street and Madison Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Greenoak Drive.
Warrant service or executive, 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, unit block not listed, 10th Street.
Deceased person, 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Destruction of property, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Rice Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespassing other than structure, obstructing officer, destruction of property, 2:15 a.m. Wednesday 1000 block of 26th Street.
Obstructing officer, disorderly conduct, 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 26th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Darlene Frances Kitts, 47, was jailed at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Kitts with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $20,000.
Tabitha Kristen Poplin, 37, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Poplin with fugitive from justice. No bond.
Mindi Charday Workman, 36, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Workman with fugitive from justice. No bond.
Jordan Blaine Wiseman, 30, was jailed at 12 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Wiseman with two counts of grand larceny, possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was set at $15,000.
Clifton Scott Clark, 40, was jailed at 4:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Clark with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was set at $25,000.