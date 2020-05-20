HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Deceased person, 10:05 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Washington Square.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Oakland Avenue.
Automobile breaking and entering, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3:47 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Battery and shoplifting, 12:28 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Bridge Street.
Petit larceny, midnight May 14, 200 block of Short Street.
Obstructing an officer and breaking and entering, 1:45 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of West 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:15 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Domestic assault, 1:12 p.m. Monday, 3500 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, 5 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 10:41 a.m. Monday, 600 block of Madison Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 3:54 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Cabell Court.
Possession with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance, 1:25 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 24th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Travis Nathaniel Bailey, 38, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Jameil Defon Graves, 29, was jailed at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Bond was $60,000.