HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour time period ending at 5:36 p.m. Thursday. Three arrests were also made. Because reports were not made available, these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 1:57 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, battery and domestic battery, 12:01 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 10th Street.
Battery and misdemeanor destruction of property, 10:50 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Indecent exposure, 8:05 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Disturbance of schools, societies and other assemblies, 11:37 a.m. Sept. 19, 1 Highlander Way.
Battery, domestic battery, joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 3:42 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Monroe Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, corner of 1st Street and Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by Western Regional Jail booking records:
Talynt L. Beasley, 22, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Beasley with possession with intent to distribute. Bond was set at $20,000.
Caleb Levon Ware, 25, was jailed at 2:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed Ware on a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
John Dale Jones III, 42, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Jones with third-offense driving on a license suspended for DUI. Bond was set at $15,000.
Nicholas Allen Lynch, 36, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County jailed Lynch on a probation violation. Bond was not set.
Dominique Stephon Shannon, 26, was jailed at 5 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Shannon with receiving and transporting stolen property and brandishing. Bond was set at $5,000.
Dustin Keith Johnson, 22, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Johnson with domestic assault, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, obstruction, no registration, no operator’s license, no insurance and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $34,000.
Joshua Anthony McKissick, 35, was jailed at 12:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed McKissick on two warrants. Bond was not set.
Brandie Dawn Blankenship, 29, was jailed at 10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Blankenship with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture. Bond was set at $15,000.
Richard Lee Maze, 34, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Maze with manufacturing/delivering a Schedule I, II or III controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Dillon Chase Sebastian, 31, was jailed at 5 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Sebastian with possession with intent to manufacture. Bond was set at $15,000.
James Adrian Smith, 49, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Smith with illegal possession of destructive devices/explosives and as a prohibited person with a firearm. Smith was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $46,000.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
