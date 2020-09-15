Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1:18 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Possession of a controlled substance, 1:18 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Bridge Street.

Shoplifting, 7:45 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Stolen auto, 8:27 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 6:24 p.m. Sunday, 4900 block of Waverly Road.

Information report, midnight Sept. 2, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.

Burglary, 10 a.m. Saturday, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.

Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 5 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Information report, 2:50 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 2:21 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 10.5 Alley.

Domestic battery, 10 p.m. Saturday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.

False pretenses with a value of less than $1,000, 12:13 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 31st Street.

