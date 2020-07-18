Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Recovered stolen auto, 8:40 p.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Harvey Road.

Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 5th Avenue.

Warrant service, 7:29 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Destruction of property, 5:42 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 10th Avenue.

Information report, 2:18 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Oney Avenue.

Warrant service, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Hagan Street.

Petit larceny, 12:45 a.m. June 13, 400 block of 6th Avenue.

Grand larceny, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.

Domestic battery, 5:45 a.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Alex Kane Dillistone, 36, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on two active warrants. A partial $7,000 bond was set.

Gina Ray Farley, 46, was jailed at 11:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary. Bond was $25,000.

Jonathan Brian Walker, 43, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

