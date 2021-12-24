HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported three incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:15 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 8:55 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 10th Street.
Domestic battery, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Driving under the influence (DUI) less than .150, 1:56 a.m. Thursday, Hal Greer Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Raymond Howard, 33, was jailed at 6:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, giving false information to law enforcement and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jamie Lynn Music, 29, was jailed at 6:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.