HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported three incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:15 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Deceased person, 8:55 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 10th Street.

Domestic battery, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.

Driving under the influence (DUI) less than .150, 1:56 a.m. Thursday, Hal Greer Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Raymond Howard, 33, was jailed at 6:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, giving false information to law enforcement and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Jamie Lynn Music, 29, was jailed at 6:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was not set.

