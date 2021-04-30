HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Unlisted, 3:58 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:08 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Warrant service and domestic battery, 11:16 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 25th Street.
Domestic battery, 9:56 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Domestic battery, 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Battery, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Counterfeiting, 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
DUI greater than .150, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and insurance required, 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Second-degree robbery, noon April 10, 1200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 10 a.m. July 1, 2020, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Found property, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 23rd Street.
Financial exploitation of an elderly person, protected person or incapacitated adult, midnight April 27, 2019, 3600 block of Hughes Street.
Warrant service, 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Short Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Mike Smedy Allie, 45, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Darrah Linette Rose, 33, was jailed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.