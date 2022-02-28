HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:04 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Grand larceny, 10 a.m. Saturday, 900th block of 13th Avenue.
Petit larceny; burglary; entering of dwelling or outhouse, 8:15 p.m. Sunday, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 9:04 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 21st Street.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 17, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:40 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 5:22 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of Division Street.
Domestic battery, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 1400 block of ½ 15th Street.
Battery, 8:53 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 1:18 a.m. Sunday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 3:43 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of West 5th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Randall Lee Holland, 36, was jailed at 9:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance and trespassing. Bond was set at $2,000.
Andrew Michael Hodges, 32, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Timothy Shane Napier, 35, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with entry of a building other than dwelling and fleeing. Bond was not set.
Katrina Ellen Artis, 34, was jailed at 11:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her on a warrant. Bond was not set.
John Fitzgerald Kennedy, 57, was jailed at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was set at $5,000.
Tony Frank Setliff Jr., 37, was jailed at 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with prohibited person with firearm, possession with intent to deliver meth, and a warrant. Bond was not set.
Corrina Colleen Bryant, 23, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with a circuit order. No bond.
