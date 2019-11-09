HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine incident reports on a printout ending at 3 p.m. Friday. The reports were not made available, so these are the only details known:
Domestic battery, 2:55 a.m. Friday, 2700 block of Latulle Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 6 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Bellvue Road.
Auto breaking and entering, 3:18 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Camden Road.
Destruction of property, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of Artisan Avenue.
Destruction of property, domestic assault, 4:43 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of Charleston Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public, paraphernalia, 4:38 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Domestic assault, 8:50 p.m. Sept. 24, 2800 block of 4th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:14 a.m. Thursday, West 9th Street and Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by reports from the Western Regional Jail:
Bobbie Jo Adams, 41, was jailed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. She was also charged with driving without insurance and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons. A partial $6,500 bond was set.