HUNTINGTON — A motorist is facing felony charges after being accused of striking a woman with her car who was trying to stop the driver after a hit-and-run.
Desirea Kaylee Turner, 19, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with hit-and-run with injury, possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance and malicious assault. Bond was not set.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, witnesses saw Turner hit a parked car while driving in the 800 block of 6 1/2 Alley, outside the Stonewall nightclub, in Huntington. Patrons outside yelled at her to tell her she had struck the vehicle, but she drove away. Turner then returned and picked up someone, at which time the patrons again yelled at her that she had hit the vehicle.
After a few minutes of verbal arguments, Turner is accused of driving through the crowd and hitting a woman who was walking west in the alley.
The victim was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital by EMS, but was not in the condition to provide a statement to police at that time. The criminal complaint said she suffered abrasions to her head and possible internal injuries.
Turner and two passengers were later found by police driving in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue, at which point she was stopped by officers. The criminal complaint said Turner was found to be in possession of 16.8 grams of crack cocaine and could not provide proof of insurance. Police also found Turner to be in possession of a firearm, which had been reported stolen in May.
During her arrest, Turner said she struck the victim because she was in fear for her life after being surrounded by people in the alley.
A video of the incident showed multiple people in the alley, but only a handful yelling at the vehicle, the officer wrote in the complaint. The victim was seen yelling at Turner’s vehicle, but had turned away and was walking west out of the alley when she was hit.
The video shows the vehicle speeding west in the alley, but did not capture the impact.
Turner was jailed but was not listed as an inmate Tuesday morning.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 23 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 11 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 11:26 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Retaliation against public officials or any person involved in official proceedings and disorderly conduct, 11:25 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, person prohibited from possessing firearms and fleeing, 10:38 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Paraphernalia, 10:28 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Petit larceny, 8:27 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Destruction of property, 8:50 p.m. Oct. 3, 3000 block of Rear 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 900 block of Douglas Street.
Petit larceny, 12:01 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of West 10th Avenue.
Fleeing from an officer without a vehicle and petit larceny, 5:35 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 13th Street.
Warrant service, 4:53 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Open container, 4 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Open container, 4:20 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:17 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 3rd Street.
Open door, 3:41 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:03 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 2:13 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Oct. 8, 200 block of Cheshire Way.
Assault, 12:08 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 11th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7:20 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of Harvey Road.
Paraphernalia, 1:03 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 7th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Cody Jordan Brunner, 32, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and a person prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.