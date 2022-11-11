HUNTINGTON — A vehicle struck a Huntington funeral home Friday afternoon during a two-vehicle crash.
A Cabell County 911 dispatcher said one vehicle went the wrong way down 3rd Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m. and hit another vehicle.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — A vehicle struck a Huntington funeral home Friday afternoon during a two-vehicle crash.
A Cabell County 911 dispatcher said one vehicle went the wrong way down 3rd Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m. and hit another vehicle.
One of the vehicles crashed into Beard Mortuary on 3rd Avenue.
A person was taken to the hospital, but the details of their injuries were not known at press time Friday.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting, 5:45 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Oct. 5, West 19th Street.
Information report, 2 p.m. Oct. 24, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 11 p.m. Oct. 27, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 11:38 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Rugby Road.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Oct. 26, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value of $1,000 or more, noon March 14, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, breaking and entering auto, warrant service or execution, 10:14 a.m. Thursday, corner of 19th Street and 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.
Arson, burning of a dwelling or outbuilding, 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joshua Azale Mitchell, 20, was jailed at 4:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Mitchell with probation violation. Bond was not set.
Jose Karin Andradealtamirano, 29, was jailed at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Andradealtamirano with fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was set at $10,000.
Richard Shane Ball, 19, was jailed at 10:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Ball with two counts of first-degree robbery, grand larceny and wanton endangerment. Bond was not set.
Jennifer Ann Runk, 50, was jailed at 11:05 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Runk with probation violation. Bond was not set.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.