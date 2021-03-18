HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were arrested Tuesday after a drug-related search warrant led to the seizure of more than $250,000 of suspected heroin and fentanyl.
James Pace, 31, was jailed on a federal revocation charge and Ian Wyatt Justice, 19, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and fleeing from an officer.
According to Bryan Chambers, communications director for the city of Huntington, members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and ATF executed a search warrant at 1625 Charleston Ave. on Tuesday.
The men were seen leaving the home at the same time and Pace was immediately taken into custody. Justice is accused of fleeing from police and was apprehended a half-block form the home. During a search of the residence, police found suspected heroin and fentanyl, digital scales, three firearms and other drug contraband consistent with processing illegal narcotics.
Pace had been sentenced in federal court in 2016 to serve six years and eight months in federal prison after he was found to be in possession of nearly 400 grams of heroin in Huntington.
The men are housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
WAYNE DRUG ARRESTS: Two men were arrested Tuesday in Wayne County following separate drug cases investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.
Lester “Lee” Spurlock, 49, of Huntington, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. His bond was set at $30,012 and he was housed at Western Regional Jail.
Jovan Carpenter, of Detroit, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstruction, but was not listed as an inmate at the jail Wednesday.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Spurlock was arrested in the Ceredo area on felony warrants issued following an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The warrants were issued after the unit interrupted a drug deal in the Lavalette area where they seized a distribution quantity of heroin and meth, along with a handgun.
Carpenter was arrested in the Prichard area following a traffic stop during an investigation by the drug enforcement unit. Thompson said Carpenter attempted to destroy a distribution amount of heroin during the stop.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Shoplifting, 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and warrant service, 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Battery, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 14th Street.
Domestic battery, 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license, 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 17th Street.
Destruction of property, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Battery, 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Shoplifting, 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes and larceny of bank notes, 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 20th Street.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 4 p.m. March 11, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 2:14 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Norway Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Lori Beth Mcquaid, 41, was jailed at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on an active warrant. She was also charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI. Bond was not set.
Charles Steven Robinson, 45, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, shooting across the road, obstructing an officer and persons prohibited from carrying firearms. Bond was not set.
Tyra Boothe, 24, was jailed at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
James Daniel Crawford, 40, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Charles Defoe, 37, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with grand larceny and destruction of property. Bond was not set.