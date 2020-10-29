RUSSELL, Ky. — A Russell, Kentucky, man was arrested Tuesday after police found more than 250 grams of meth in his home during a raid, which was the result of a long-term investigation.
Lajuan Wilkerson, 34, of Russell, is charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree — methamphetamine, but the ATF is expected to seek federal charges from the Eastern District of Kentucky U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to the Ashland Police Department, the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force and other agencies executed a search warrant at 1148 Riverview Road in Russell, which led to the discovery and seizure of approximately 255 grams of crystal meth and a firearm.
The search warrant concluded a long-term investigation that involved surveillance and undercover transactions.
WAYNE DRUG ARRESTS: Two individuals face felony drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday led to the discovery of drugs.
Sarah Elizabeth Debord, 31, and Tommy Evans, 42, are charged with possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute crystal methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and pseudoephedrine altered. Evans is also charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said the pair was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. During the stop, authorities seized a distribution quantity of crystal meth, heroin and fentanyl found inside the vehicle.
The West Virginia State Police and Kenova Police Department assisted in the arrests.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service and domestic battery, 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service, 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property and burglary, 1 p.m. Oct. 24, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
Fugitive from justice and warrant service, 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of Pullman Square.
Petit larceny, 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of West 13th Street.
Breaking and entering, 6 p.m. Oct. 23, 200 block of West 6th Street.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 9 p.m. Oct. 23, 1500 block of 5 1/2 Alley.
Stolen auto, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Destruction of property and petit larceny, 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:42 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms and fleeing from officer, 3:13 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Ritter Drive.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Megan Elizabeth Bibbee, 29, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fraudulent use of an access device and petit larceny. Bond was not set.
Brandon Dale Gibson, 32, was jailed at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing, DUI and fleeing while DUI. Bond was not set.
Dalton James Abbott, 21, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was $15,000.