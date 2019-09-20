The Herald-Dispatch
CRUM, W.Va. - Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says a man from Columbus, Ohio, and a man from Inez, Kentucky, were arrested after a drug investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in the Jennies Creek area of Crum.
Clyde Mills, of Columbus, was charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methadone, possession with intent to deliver clonazepam, pseudoephedrine altered and driving while revoked for driving under the influence (DUI) third offense.
Carl Mills, of Inez, was charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver clonazepam and pseudoephedrine altered.
Thompson said in a news release that approximately 90 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized, which is approximately 900 doses, along with pills, scales, cash and a firearm.
Thompson and Chief Deputy Capt. J. Ward were present and assisted in the investigation.
ASHLAND DRUG BUST: The Ashland Police Department Field Operations units conducted a drug investigation that led them to a nuisance home at 1813 Hilton Ave., according to a release from the department.
"We have had multiple narcotic violations historically, and Tuesday night resulted in multiple arrests," the release said. "Suspected methamphetamine and heroin, along with drug paraphernalia, were recovered after obtaining a search warrant and executing it."
Katrina Knowles, 56, Patsy Bassett, 30, Steven Williams, 22, and Ella Murphy, 36, all of Ashland, were arrested for two charges of trafficking in controlled substances, one being methamphetamine and the other being heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also charged with the same crimes were Everett Daniels, 54, and Samuel Elliot, 27, both listed as homeless.
Savannah Titlow 23, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear, abuse/neglect of a child and contempt of court. She was also listed as homeless.
All were lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.
WESTERN REGIONAL JAIL: One person was jailed on felony charges Thursday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Jonathan Edward Webb, 38, was jailed at 1:55 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.