Deputies in Wayne County found a distribution quantity of crystal methamphetamine, scales, cash, packaging materials, a cutting agent, marijuana and a handgun after a pursuit.

 Courtesy of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department

FORT GAY — A man suspected of drug sales in Fort Gay was arrested Monday after he allegedly led police on a pursuit while operating a dirt bike.

Randy Lee Frisby, 22, was jailed at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department charged him with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a pseudoephedrine altered, persons prohibited from carrying firearms and fleeing. His bond was set at $50,000.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and road patrol attempted to stop Frisby, who was on a dirt bike, in the Fort Gay area Monday because he was a “drug suspect.”

Frisby allegedly fled the scene and a short pursuit followed until he eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the Mill Creek area. He then allegedly fled on foot and attempted to dispose of a backpack while doing so.

Deputies later located Frisby and the backpack, which allegedly contained a distribution quantity of crystal methamphetamine, scales, cash, packaging materials, a cutting agent, marijuana and a handgun.

He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Destruction of property, 7 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 11:20 a.m. Saturday, 2500 block of 10th Avenue.

False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, noon June 22, 400 block of 11th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 5:37 p.m. June 26, 100 block of Baer Street.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 7 a.m. Monday, 2300 block of Marcum Terrace.

Destruction of property, 12:05 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.

Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse and destruction of property, 11:54 a.m. Monday, 700 block of Marcum Terrace.

Destruction of property, 5 a.m. June 13, 2800 block of 8th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 12:01 a.m. Saturday, 2000 block of Adams Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Christopher Lee Collins, 35, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting and breaking and entering. A $15,000 cash-only bond was set.

