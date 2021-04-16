The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Deceased person, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Kessler Avenue.

DUI greater than .150, 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of Charleston Avenue.

Destruction of property, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 28th Street.

Brandishing, 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 36th Street.

Failure to process and warrant service, 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 5 1/2 Alley.

Paraphernalia and trespass, 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of West 14th Street.

Petit larceny, 6 p.m. April 9, 400 block of Camden Road.

Warrant service, 12:02 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Domestic battery, 11:53 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 20th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Jacob Lee Bowen, 27, was jailed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree robbery and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $30,000.

Darius Saivon Ward, 20, was jailed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct. Bond was $25,300.

David Lee Jones, 49, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with burglary and entry of a building other than a dwelling. Bond was $20,000.

