HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny 4:29 p.m. Jan. 26, 700 block of West 22nd Street.
Information report, noon Jan. 15, 600 block of 10th Street.
Third-offense DUI and warrant service, 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 25th Street.
Destruction of property, 9:37 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Washington Boulevard.
Grand larceny, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 30, 300 block of 10th Street.
Information report, 6 p.m. Jan. 30, Rusty Lane, Apple Grove, West Virginia.
Destruction of property, 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Domestic battery, 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Domestic battery, 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 25th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Concealed weapon, 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Tiffany Michele Casebolt, 37, was jailed at 1 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense DUI. She was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was $12,500.
Zachary Garrett Chapman, 29, was jailed at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic assault, burglary, assault during attempt to commit a felony, abduction of person, kidnapping or concealing child and third-offense domestic battery. Bond was set at $40,000 cash only.