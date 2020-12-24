HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Stolen auto, midnight Tuesday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 26th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 2 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of 7th Street.
DUI less than .150, 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, Sycamore Street and Norway Avenue.
Battery, 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, noon Sunday, unit block of Hill Court.
Deceased person, 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Arson, 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer and domestic battery, 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Chance Aaron Balance, 26, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.
Jasper Jabez Paddgett, 19, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on two active warrants. Bond was not set.