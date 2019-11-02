BLOX police.jpg

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed three new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

DUI greater than .150 and open container in vehicle, 10:20 p.m. Thursday, 10th Street and 9th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 10:56 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 7 1/2 Alley.

Threats of terrorist acts, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 1/2 8th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Darryl Keith Mann, 55, was jailed at 3:55 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $15,000.

Carlos Hammond, 35, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of meth precursors. Bond was not set.

Brian Darell Ruffin, 35, was jailed at 2:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Raleigh County charged him with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was $50,000.

