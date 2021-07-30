HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 12:39 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 25th Street.
Information report, 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Deceased person, 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 11th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 3:11 p.m. Wednesday, 30th Street and 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 13th Street.
Information report, 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 9th Avenue rear.
Paraphernalia, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Information report, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 3600 block of Hughes Street.
DUI less than .150, 8:33 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
Threats in official and political matters, DUI less than .150, fleeing in vehicle with DUI, 4:41 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespassing, obstructing an officer, 3:22 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Harvey Road.
Domestic battery, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Leeward Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, mile marker 4 of Interstate 64.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Marcellas Cortez Mitchell, 28, was jailed at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI, possession with intent and SRL-DUI. Bond was set at $107,000 cash only.
Kayla Elizabeth Keaton, 28, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Scott Stephen Stump, 34, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with probation revocation. Bond was not set.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
