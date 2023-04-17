HUNTINGTON — A man stole a dump truck from a business Sunday night, according to Hurricane Police.
The police department made a Facebook post on Monday morning with a video at the business around 10 p.m. that showed a person in a blue hoodie driving off in the truck.
The truck, a 2024 Peterbilt Cummins Diesel Dump Truck in a bright baby blue color, was at Martin’s Peterbilt when stolen.
To report information regarding the stolen truck, contact the Hurricane Police Department at 304-562-9911. Callers may stay anonymous if preferred.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:50 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, 8:55 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 28th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 29th Street.
Failure to process or fingerprint, warrant service or execution, 7:55 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of 10th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, grand larceny, 2 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 12:55 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, destruction of property, 1 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of West 5th Avenue and West 12th Street.
Discharging firearm in city limits, 3:47 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 23rd Street and 10th Avenue.
Information report, 3:35 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 10th Street and 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:50 p.m. April 15, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, disorderly conduct, 12:40 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Chad Austin Brown, 38, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. April 14. Authorities in Cabell County charged Brown with child endangerment. Bond was not set.
Stanley D. Bennett Jr., 41, was jailed at 8:25 p.m. April 15. Authorities in Cabell County charged Bennett with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Christina Nease, 43, was jailed at 7:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Nease with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen property and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Tracy L. Pennington, 51, was jailed at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Pennington with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Susan Lynn Kelley, 31, was jailed at 8:50 p.m. April 15. Authorities in Putnam County charged Kelley with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jerry Dale Hager Jr., 40, was jailed at 9:45 p.m. April 14. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Hager with fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was set at $10,700.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.