HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, warrant service or execution, 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 400 block and West 10th Street.
Shoplifting, 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Embezzlement of $1,000 or more, 6:04 p.m. Oct. 7, 2021, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Embezzlement of $1,000 or more, 12:23 p.m. Dec. 11, 2021, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:13 p.m. Tuesday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Brandishing, 9:33 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9 a.m. Feb. 3, 157 Kinetic Drive.
Deceased person, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6, 1700 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 2:57 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:11 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 1:20 a.m. Jan. 31, 700 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Warrant service or execution, 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Information report, 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Destruction of property, entry of building other than dwelling, 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.
Assault, 3:12 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Park Circus.
Fugitive from justice, warrant service or execution, 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 16th Street and 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Summer Star Reeves, 26, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with auto tampering and trespassing when asked to leave. Bond was set at $3,000.
Everett Carl Dean, 32, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-offense shoplifting and trespassing. Bond was set at $1,500 cash only.
Markale Taevon Foster, 25, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing, disorderly conduct, fingerprint refusal, reckless driving and a prohibited person with firearm. Bond was set at $30,000.
Joseph Cody Genet, 35, was jailed at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice and a warrant. Bond was not set.
Stephen Michael Johnston, 49, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-offense driving under the influence (DUI). Bond was not set.
Gary Robert Muncy II, 50, was jailed at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
Amanda Cuba Jude, 26, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500.
Lori Ann Stroub, 55, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with domestic battery, domestic assault and brandishing. Bond was set at $5,000.