HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, 2:57 p.m. Nov. 2, 700 block of 17th Street.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering, noon Oct. 26, 700 block of West 5th Street.
Battery, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
False pretense with value of less than $1,000, noon Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespassing on railroad tracks, 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Extortion or attempted extortion by threats, 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, 4400 block of Waverly Road.
Found property, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Breaking and entering an auto, 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 4:26 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Richmond Street.
Failure to process/fingerprint, trespassing, shoplifting, disorderly conduct and intoxication, 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jonathan Thomas Foster, 20, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Gina Gabrielle McCrary, 23, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on an active warrant. Bond was $100,000.
Cody Austin Meadows, 23, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing with reckless indifference, failure to obey traffic device, bailpiece, no insurance and improper registration. Bond was $58,300.
Timothy Ray Holley, 57, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with solicitation of a minor. Bond was $25,000.
Kenneth Walker, 48, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
