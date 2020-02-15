HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

Battery, 2:30 a.m. Friday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Falsely reporting an emergency, 1:38 a.m. Friday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.

Disorderly conduct, 10:04 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Street.

Auto breaking and entering, petit larceny, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 7th Street.

Battery, 5 p.m. Thursday, 11th Street and 9th Avenue.

Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 9 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 13th Street.

Auto tampering, 8 a.m. Nov. 26, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Overlook Drive.

Stolen auto, 9:40 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 9th Street.

Petit larceny, 1:04 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.

Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.

Breaking and entering, 8:45 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Madison Avenue.

Petit larceny, 11:08 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 20th Street.

Domestic battery, 10:35 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of West 11th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 10:54 a.m. Thursday, 5th Street and 6th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, 9th Street and 5 1/2 alley.

Destruction of property, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 14th Street.

Obstructing traffic, 4:53 a.m. Thursday, Washington Boulevard and Military Road.

Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

Timothy Dwain Martin, 44, was incarcerated at 4:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding and failure to appear after being released on bond. Bond was denied.

