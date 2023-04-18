HUNTINGTON — A family of five survived a house fire Tuesday morning.
Huntington Fire Department crews responded at about 7 a.m. Tuesday to a house fire in the 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
A neighbor who witnessed the house fully engulfed in smoke and flames said the family lost everything in the home.
The family included two adults and three children, ages 8, 7 and 6.
Firefighters said the family’s smoke alarms were installed last year by the Huntington Fire Department through the Red Cross Sound the Alarm program.
Firefighters were able to clear the alarm at 7:07 a.m.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:30 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, trespassing, 11:30 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Medical Center Drive.
Information report, 4:45 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Everett Street Guyandotte.
Grand larceny, 4 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Richmond Street.
Breaking and entering auto, midnight Monday, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 6 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:15 p.m. April 15, 3700 block of 4th Avenue Guyandotte.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 12:38 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Washington Boulevard.
Fraudulent schemes, 12:20 p.m. April 12, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. April 15, 500 block of West 14th Street.
Identity theft, 11:46 a.m. April 12, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
Found property, 9 a.m. April 14, 400 block of 10th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 9:30 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Battery, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery, 6:40 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:30 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 1:12 a.m. Monday, unit block not listed, Chesapeake Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Calvin Lee Evans, 66, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Evans with fugitive from justice. No bond.
Joshua Daniel Hawks, 41, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Hawks with enter building other than a dwelling. Bond was set at $10,000.
Carissa Faith Adkins, 32, was jailed at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Adkins with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $5,000.