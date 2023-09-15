BARBOURSVILLE — Barboursville Police said the fatal shooting of a teenager that occurred Thursday afternoon was reported as an accidental discharge of a firearm.
A 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound on the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of College Avenue by police.
Dispatchers received the shooting report at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday.
Barboursville police, fire officials and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene and provided medical care but the teenager died at the scene.
The following information was provided by the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force:
A Wayne County, West Virginia, man considered to be a “notorious fentanyl dealer” was lodged in the Carter County Detention Center in Kentucky on Thursday.
Law enforcement found Frank Basenback, 35, with nearly six pounds of what officers said was suspected acetyl-fentanyl and a large sum of cash in Wayne County.
Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Commander Ryan McDavid said the drug is a potent synthetic opioid responsible for countless overdoses. He said Basenback’s arrest was a significant victory against the epidemic.
“The seizure of nearly six pounds of fentanyl underscores the severity of the threat posed by this deadly substance,” McDavid said in a press release issued on Friday. “Fentanyl has emerged as a primary driver of the opioid crisis, with its potency amplifying the risk of overdoses and fatalities.”
The joint operation was executed by several Kentucky and West Virginia agencies.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
First-degree arson, 10:24 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 18th Street.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 9:17 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of East Road.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of Buffington Street, Guyandotte.
Domestic battery, 10:32 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Domestic battery, strangulation, 8 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of 6th Street, Altizer.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, obstructing officer, fleeing from officer, 9:44 p.m. 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3:40 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:54 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 2:50 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 10th Avenue.
Information report, 1:13 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of 31st Street and 8th Avenue.
Information report, 6:19 p.m. Aug. 27, 500 block of Norway Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:44 a.m. Thursday, address not listed.
Driving under the influence greater than .150, domestic assault, fleeing from officer, reckless driving, 2:41 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of West 5th Street and West 6th Avenue.
Fleeing from officer, domestic battery, 12:58 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Dorian Isaac Grice, 26, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Grice with assault during commission of a felony and burglary. Bond was set at $21,500.
Javaughn K. Nelson, 34, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Nelson with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $84,000.