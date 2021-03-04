EAST LYNN, W.Va. — Wayne County law enforcement said a “major heroin dealer” was arrested Tuesday after a lengthy investigation into heroin sales in the East Lynn area of the county.
Terry Lynn Stephens, 56, and his daughter, Rachael Danielle Stephens, 35, both of East Lynn, were jailed at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Both defendants were charged with conspiracy to deliver heroin, while Terry Stephens also faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Rachael Stephens was also charged with aiding and abetting.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, their arrests came during a traffic stop that was the result of a lengthy investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation started after the sheriff’s department received multiple tips on Terry Stephens.
Thompson said the DEU found about 55 grams of heroin on Terry Stephens. They believe his daughter drove him to Huntington to purchase the drug, which was a weekly occurrence.
Their bonds were not set as of Wednesday evening.
FATAL WRECK: According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday a fatal car crash occurred on a two-lane section of U.S. 35 near Anderson Hollow Road in Pliny, West Virginia.
Police said the initial investigation showed the driver of a Chevrolet Colorado truck traveling south lost control of the vehicle due to black ice and left the road. The vehicle struck a Ford truck already in a ditch.
Both the driver, Sondra Rice, 59, and passenger, Laurie Hall, 54, both of Hurricane, were killed in the crash.
Individual police and incident reports were not made available by the Huntington Police Department on Wednesday.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Eric Wayne Roach, 43, was jailed at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, obstructing, battery on a police officer and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $4,000.
Jonathan A. Baker, 36, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Dejuana Marie Bass, 45, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $20,000.
Brian Eddie Black, 34, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Gregory Thomas Bowen, 51, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Stevie Nicole Farnsworth, 23, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $20,000.