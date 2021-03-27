HUNTINGTON — A man shot by Huntington police officers last year after he allegedly shot at them first has been charged in federal court with illegally possessing a gun.
Thomas Ray III, 51, of Huntington, was charged Friday in a Huntington federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to an affidavit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia by an officer with the Huntington Police Department, police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue on Oct. 23, 2020, regarding a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrived and found a woman who said a man approached her and her daughter on the sidewalk, where an altercation ensued. The victim said the man pulled out a firearm and pointed it at her, threatening to use it before he fired two rounds into the air.
Ray, who matched the suspect’s description, was found nearby and fled from officers when asked to stop. Ray is accused of shooting toward officers on at least two instances during the chase. Officers subsequently returned fire, striking him in the leg before he fell to the ground.
In addition to the firearm he is accused of firing, officers found a revolver in his pants pocket.
Ray has been convicted of several felony offenses that prohibit him from possessing the firearms, including forcible detention, giving false bomb or gas alarm and a prior charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, for which he is still under supervised release.
Ray is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 22 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 5:17 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 5:17 a.m. Friday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Destruction of property, 4:12 a.m. Friday, 900 block of Bruce Street.
Warrant service, 12:45 a.m. Friday, 2100 block of 11th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:07 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of Rear Buffington Street.
Found property, 7:45 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:45 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraud and related activity connection with access devices, midnight Wednesday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 8th Street.
Forgery and uttering, 3:54 p.m. March 18, 600 block of 7th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto and grand larceny, 11 p.m. March 20, 200 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service, 2:07 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Disorderly conduct, 12:20 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Staunton Street.
Found property, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 3800 block of Bradley Road.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. March 16, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 10 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 10:33 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Boulevard Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:54 p.m. March 19, 800 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 10:28 p.m. March 19, 200 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service, 8:26 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 7th Avenue.
Second-offense DUI, 11 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 5th Street.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and insurance required, 11:32 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of Eutaw Place.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Bobby Dale Moore Jr., 48, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with receiving and transferring stolen property. Bond was $75,000 cash only.
Paul Wesley Matheny, 41, was jailed at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.