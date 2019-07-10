HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by police reports filed in the Cabell County Sheriff's Office:
DESTRUCTION TO PROPERTY: Sheriff's deputies responded to a destruction to property complaint around 7 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Spurlock Creek Road in Glenwood.
According to the report, the victim alleged a relative had cut the lock off the gate to the victim's property, cut a fence that had several "no trespassing" signs posted on it and dumped a dead horse on the property.
The victim told police the suspect owned a trailer on the victim's land, but the suspect was in the process of being evicted. The victim also told police he believed the horse died of starvation, and was told the horse was taken to a veterinarian and had something wrong with its liver.
No arrests were made.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Stolen auto/auto theft, 8:30 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Shoplifting - first and second offense, 7:18 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Burglary entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9:30 a.m. June 28, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 5:49 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Obstructing/false information to officer/fleeing, disorderly conduct, 7:02 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 5:15 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Warrant service/execution, 5 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 9 a.m. Monday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
Found property, 11:56 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 8th Street Road.
Breaking and entering auto, 7 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Dustin Steve Ratliff, 41, was jailed at midnight Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County jailed him on a circuit court order. Bond was not set.
Steven Ray Davis, 36, was jailed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on bailpiece. Bond was not set.
Amber Shanae Doss, 30, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed her on bailpiece. Bond was not set.
Jeffrey Lee Hodgens, 41, was jailed at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving/transferring stolen property and fraud access device. Bond was set at $15,000.