SALT ROCK — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is seeking a person of interest after investigating a fire that happened earlier this week.
On Monday, an abandoned home near Roach Road and W.Va. 10 in Salt Rock caught on fire, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators are searching for a person of interest seen in the area. The description is a white man in his mid-30s to early 40s with dark hair and some gray. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a light tan jacket and black tennis shoes. He had a bloody swollen eye and mouth with blood and black marks on his jacket.
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the person was seen walking away from the fire at about 5:45 a.m. He was last seen near Madison Creek on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to report information to the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE, or 800-233-3473.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:40 p.m. Monday. Individual reports were not made available, and these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Dec. 23, 3200 block of Piedmont Road.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering, 1 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:50 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 2:12 a.m. Monday, near 10th Street West and Washington Avenue.
Recovered stolen automobile, fugitive from justice and receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 3:01 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Springdale Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 12:23 p.m. Monday, near 20th Street and 8th Avenue.
Information report, 3:09 p.m. Monday, 200 block of West 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 9th Street West.
Information report, 10:40 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Arlington Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Aaron Lamon Botts, 35, was jailed at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree domestic battery and bond revocation. Bail was $5,000.
Jeremy Tyler Carico, 35, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting third offense.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
