KENOVA — A kitchen appliance is believed to have started a fire at a Kenova apartment building Tuesday.
According to the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched with the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department to reports of a fire at 1210 Oak St.
Firefighters arrived at the apartment building within three minutes to find flames shooting from windows in a second story of the building. The fire was put out within 20 minutes and damage was contained to the apartment of origin, with minimal smoke and water damage affecting the rest of the building.
Firefighters remained on scene for at least another hour to help with ventilation. An initial investigation concluded the fire started with an air fryer malfunction.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help the building’s occupants.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service, 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 10 p.m. Monday, 100 block of West North Boulevard.
Information report, 3:08 p.m. Oct. 1, 2500 block of 8th Avenue.
Battery, 1 p.m. Oct. 1, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Brandishing, 12:07 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 11th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 2:30 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Medical Center Drive.
Destruction of property and petit larceny, 5 p.m. Oct. 7, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joshua Ray Brunty, 43, was jailed at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit grand larceny, unlawful assault and tampering with a vehicle. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was $33,000.
William Robert Dutton, 52, was jailed at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
William Henry Richardson, 35, was jailed at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with retaliation against a public official and disorderly conduct. Bond was $20,300.
Brian Martel Smith, 42, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing on foot, obstructing an officer and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Bond was $100,000.
Caleb Wayne Moore, 33, was jailed at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with burglary and petit larceny. Bond was not set.