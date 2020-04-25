HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed eight incidents in a report ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

Fraud and related activity related to an access device, first-degree robbery, 9:40 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.

Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.

Destruction of property, petit larceny, 9 a.m. March 19, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.

Littering, 10:22 a.m. Thursday, 11th Street and 7th Avenue.

Petit larceny, destruction of property, midnight Thursday, 300 block of 7th Avenue.

Trespassing, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 2700 block of 4th Avenue.

Domestic assault, 5:01 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 8th Street.

Deceased person, 4:40 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of West 12th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

John Christopher Adkins, 43, was incarcerated at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with burglary, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.

Justin Lee Hager, 33, was incarcerated at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fraudulent use of an access device. Bond was not set.

