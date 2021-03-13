HUNTINGTON — A community effort helped area law enforcement officers apprehend several suspects who are accused of fleeing from police conducting a drug investigation in Huntington on Thursday.
Zakia Lee, 21, of Proctorville, Ohio, was charged with fleeing in a vehicle and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Kelsey Seibert, 22, of Huntington, and Raymond Kashane-Douglas Crawford, 21, Jaishawn Harris, 19, and Clary Devine Doss, 18, all of Detroit, were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force were conducting a criminal interdiction with surveillance along U.S. 60.
During the investigation, suspected drug activity was observed by law enforcement officers, and the task force, assisted by the Huntington Police Department, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle.
However, officers said when a Huntington police officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, Lee, fled for about 2 or 3 miles before stopping at Spring Dale Avenue in Huntington.
Four men and one woman fled from the vehicle.
Officers were able to detain and later arrest three men from Detroit and two local women.
Officers found about 90 grams of suspected fentanyl, two firearms and $8,851 in cash on one of the suspects.
A sixth suspect was not apprehended, and warrants are expected to be filed.
Cornwell thanked community members for their help during the chase.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 12:06 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
DUI greater than .150, 12:06 a.m. Friday, 500 block of Madison Avenue.
Possession of contraband, 10:35 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Auto tampering, 3 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 4th Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, 3:20 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Information report, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Justin Allen Carter, 29, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with a probation violation by a convicted felon. Bond was not set.