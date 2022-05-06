HUNTINGTON — Five people were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in Huntington led to the discovery of more than 48 grams of suspected fentanyl.
Members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the stop at approximately 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 15th Street.
During the stop, Khali Barnes, 22, of Columbus, Ohio, ran from the vehicle before being apprehended, according to the Huntington Police Department. He was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, persons prohibited from carrying firearms, fleeing and obstructing. Bond was set at $43,000.
Kori Barnes, 24, also from Columbus, was in the vehicle and was wanted on an outstanding bond revocation warrant from a previous drug charge in Cabell County. He was charged with being a person prohibited from carrying firearms, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $45,000.
Christopher Montez Ward, 19, of Huntington, was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, and bond was set at $39,000.
The driver of the vehicle, Scott Jones, 45, of Huntington, was charged with conspiracy. His bond was set at $30,000.
A juvenile female in the vehicle was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.
STABBING: A stabbing that occurred late Thursday sent one person to the hospital, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.
The domestic-related incident was reported after 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Buffington Avenue, a few blocks from Marshall University.
According to the criminal complaint, a 19-year-old woman stabbed her boyfriend in the left shoulder with a knife during an argument.
The victim went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, dispatchers said. The woman was arrested and being held at Western Regional Jail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 24 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:52 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of controlled substance, 11:52 p.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of Buffington Avenue.
Destruction of property, malicious or unlawful assault, 7:45 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of 27th Street.
Deceased person, noon Thursday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering auto, breaking and entering, 3 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, person prohibited from possessing firearms, 2 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of West 6 1/2 Alley.
Destruction of property, noon Thursday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 1 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 4th Street.
Petit larceny, 3:57 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of Washington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 4 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Tow-in, 9:53 a.m. Thursday, corner of 8th Street and 10th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Commerce Avenue.
Battery, 10:28 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Information report, 9:46 a.m. Thursday, 3700 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, petit larceny, 6 p.m. April 15, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 8:42 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Domestic battery, 1:40 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 2:43 a.m. Thursday, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Trespass, 1:40 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 1:55 a.m. Thursday, 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, 3400 block of Chase Street.
Prostitution, 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, corner of West 11th Street and Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Robert Anthony Schultz, 32, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with forgery and uttering. Bond was set at $10,000.
Brenna Kay Adams, 43, was jailed at 7 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with two counts of possession of controlled substance, obstructing an officer, taking identity of another person, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Bond was not set.
Brian Michael Applegate, 48, was jailed at 7 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of controlled substance and fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Terrie Sue McManamay, 55, was jailed at 11:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Brandon Michael Scarberry, 37, was jailed at 7 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with obstructing an officer and fleeing the scene. Bond was not set.