HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard and receiving/transferring stolen vehicle, 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer, firefighter or EMS, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of Madison Avenue.
Warrant service, 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of Rear 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:28 a.m. Tuesday, 5½ Alley.
Fraudulent schemes, 11:30 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Norway Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 3½ Alley.
Breaking and entering, 12:28 a.m. Nov. 27, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:38 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 8th Street.
Stolen auto, 9 p.m. Monday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Leaving the scene, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Grand larceny, 12 p.m. Nov. 25, 100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, midnight Monday, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Rusty Edward Cremeans, 46, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing, fleeing on foot, grand larceny and detective equipment. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Brandon Nicholas Sowards, 25, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was $5,000.
Marquis Linell Williams, 25, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $20,000.
Curtis Levon Laval Capers, 31, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving stolen vehicles and fleeing with reckless disregard. Bond was not set.
Benjamin McGowan, 26, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Joshua Ray Reveal, 32, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $20,000.
Jason Scott Carpenter, 40, was jailed at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.