HUNTINGTON — Four people were arrested Tuesday after a search warrant led to the discovery of heroin and crystal methamphetamine, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a drug-related search warrant at an apartment in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Investigators found suspected heroin and crystal methamphetamine inside the apartment along with distribution materials and numerous used syringes.
Two people found inside the residence, Viola Pennington and Todd Stevens, were arrested on outstanding warrants.
Pennington was booked at Western Regional Jail with a bond set at $64,350.
In connection to the investigation, Christy Heaberlan and Anthony Cooper were also charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of using and distributing controlled substances.
Cooper was charged with felony possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. His bond was set at $100,000 cash-only.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at Monday, 2:25 p.m. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Soliciting, etc., a minor via computer, 2:25 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 11th Street.
Grand larceny, midnight May 17, 100 block of West 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4 p.m. June 3, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 12:03 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 11th Street and 9th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, 10:30 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 1 p.m. June 4, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 10:34 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 9:51 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 9:02 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jacob Christopher Stover, 33, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation hold and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $11,500.
Kyle Isaac Morrison, 25, was jailed at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
