FORT GAY — Four men have been arrested on different charges in Wayne County, three of whom were taken into custody at a residence known as the "trap house," according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Wayne County road patrol deputies searched the residence and located Lonnie "Noah" Christenson hiding behind a refrigerator. He had outstanding warrants for burglary, accessory before the fact and receiving and transferring stolen property.
The warrants were issued after a house was broken into in Prichard last week.
Christensen and his father, Lonnie Lee Christenson, were both charged during the investigation. Stolen property from the break-in was recovered at their residence. Lonnie Lee Christenson was arrested Friday.
Lonnie "Noah" Christensen is also charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine.
Michael "Mikey" Pennington was arrested for two DRC revocations, and Carl "Edmond" Mounts was arrested for a probation violation. Stolen property from a separate incident was also recovered from the house.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Runaway juvenile, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West 6th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 8 p.m. Tuesday, West 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of Buffington Avenue.
Information report, noon Tuesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Obtaining money, property, and services under false pretenses, noon Tuesday, June 1, 500 block of 9th Street.
Paraphernalia, 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor, noon Tuesday, June 1, 800 block of 3rd Street.
Breaking and entering, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Adams Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 11 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Jackson Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:55 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7 1/2 alley.
Paraphernalia, 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of the alley behind Madison Avenue.
Trespassing other than structure; paraphernalia, 10 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:56 a.m. Tuesday, 16th Street and Washington Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 16th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Carrie Marie Cooper, 34, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
James Eric Fender III, 39, was jailed at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm. Bond was set at $34,000 cash/surety.
Shawn David White, 39, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with credit card forgery. Bond was $28,000 cash/surety.