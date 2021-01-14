Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, 3:07 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 12th Avenue.

Fraudulent schemes, 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.

Information report, 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.

Disorderly conduct and trespassing, 6:52 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 16th Street.

Paraphernalia, 3:27 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Joshua Ray Hill, 29, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Archie Lee Mosley III, 44, was jailed at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a bond revocation. A new bond was not set.

Seneca Deon Smith, 36, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Angela Leigh Clark, 43, was jailed at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with obstructing and failure to register as a sex offender. She was also jailed on a court order. Her bond was set at $19,024, $17,012 of which is cash only.

