HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds, 12:29 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 3400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Found property, 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Warrant service, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 8th Street.
Warrant service, 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 28th Street.
Petit larceny, 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny and fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, noon Tuesday, 900 block of 11th Street.
Warrant service, 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 19th Street.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Monday, 200 block of West 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 9th Avenue.
Trespass, 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 7th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Lee Chafin, 36, was jailed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and burglary. Bond was $40,000.
Christopher Michael Compton, 23, was jailed at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was $5,000.
Garrett Lee Bryant, 26, was jailed at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Kara Michelle Williams, 41, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.