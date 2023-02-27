HUNTINGTON — A fugitive from Kentucky was arrested last week on a charge of second-degree sexual assault in a Huntington alley.
According to the criminal complaint, Toddrick D. Arnold, 25, of Huntington forcibly assaulted a woman in the 700 block of 1/2 alley.
Huntington Police said the victim identified the defendant from a double blind photo lineup.
Arnold failed to appear in Boyd County, Kentucky, where he faces burglary charges.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:49 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting, 3:49 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:02 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Richmond Street.
Paraphernalia, 12:50 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of West 9th Street.
Fugitive from justice, warrant service or execution, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Domestic battery, warrant service or execution, 10 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 6 p.m. Sunday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue Rear.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 7:10 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of Everett Street and 8th Avenue.
Trespassing, 11:13 a.m. Feb. 24, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Trespassing, 12:15 p.m. Feb. 23, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Driving under suspension or revocation, 3:56 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 3rd Street.
Warrant service or execution, 11:45 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 7th Avenue.
Lost or stolen registration, 9:05 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of 5th Street.
