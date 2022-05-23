HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported four incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:40 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Fugitive from justice, warrant service or execution, 2:40 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 9th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, recovered stolen auto, 9:56 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 20th Street and 8th Avenue.
Auto tampering, 5:43 a.m. Sunday, near West 2nd Street and 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, domestic battery, midnight Sunday, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joshua Dion Blevins, 37, was jailed at 4 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and possession of controlled substance. No bond was set.
Charles Michael London Jr., 31, was jailed at 4:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
Andrew Messinger, 36, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Brandon Scott Wiblen, 34, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $10,000.
Casey Matthew Oxley, 41, was jailed at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with reckless driving, assault on a health care worker, attempted malicious assault and battery on emergency service personnel. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
