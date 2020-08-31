WAYNE — Two fugitives were arrested in separate encounters throughout Wayne County on Sunday, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.
James “Jimmy” Christopher Mullins, 42, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was arrested in the Prichard area in a separate incident. Mullins, who was on parole for armed robbery, was charged with a parole violation after he was arrested by the DEU and West Virginia State Police, Thompson said.
The DEU seized methamphetamine, marijuana digital scales and baggies from Mullins during the investigation, Thompson said.
In addition to the parole violation, he is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, pseudoephedrine altered and obstruction.
During a separate investigation, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Amber Ball, 32, during a traffic stop in the Prichard area. Ball is a fugitive from Kentucky and was wanted on a parole violation.
Both are housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 9:20 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespass, 6:34 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, 3000 block, of Bradley Road.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6:25 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Shoplifting, 5 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Found property, midnight Saturday, 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, midnight Friday, 200 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 3000 block of Chase Street.
Shoplifting, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Shoplifting, 10:10 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Paraphernalia, 8:50 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
No proof of insurance, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 27, 3000 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:45 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 13th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6:56 Sunday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 15th Street.
Information report, 1:55 a.m. Sunday, West 17th Street Bridge.
Assisting outside agency, 5:58 p.m. Saturday, 1400 block of Vale Vista Circle.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Ashley Nelson, 41, was jailed at 5 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary and grand larceny. Bond was $30,000.
Randy Lee Earle, 52, was jailed at 5 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving stolen vehicles. Bond was not set.
Eric Michael Taylor, 35, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense driving revoked for DUI. Bond was $5,000.
Jeffrey Daniel Williams, 27, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with attempted murder, malicious assault, strangulation, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was $100,000.
Richard Doyle Workman, 22, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with grand larceny and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.
Amber Rashae Dean, 28, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Jasmine Irene Mullins, 23, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.