BURLINGTON, Ohio — A gas line in Burlington was shut off Tuesday after a gas leak.
According to the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, the gas line was shut off at 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Township Road 276, also known as Sandusky Road, in Burlington.
The Fayette Township VFD was dispatched to the gas leak as a precautionary measure.
“Once on scene, we were advised that a local electric company was digging a hole to set a new pole for the area and struck a gas line,” Roy Evans, Fayette Township firefighter and incident command, said.
Evans said the department immediately set up for fire protection and monitored the gas measurement in the area until the gas leak was controlled.
Residents in the immediate area were contacted to allow fire personnel to check the levels of gas inside homes.
Evans said no abnormal detection was present in the homes.
“The road is still down to one lane until the gas line can be replaced and the new electrical pole is set,” Evans said Tuesday afternoon.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 12:11 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of Harvey Road and James River Road.
Breaking and entering auto, 1:10 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of 2nd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 3:26 p.m. Monday, 4400 block of Auburn Road.
Petit larceny, 2:25 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 1:53 p.m. Monday, 3600 block of Guyan Avenue Rear.
Petit larceny, noon Monday, near the corner of 25th Street and Guyan Avenue.
Domestic battery, noon Dec. 18, 2021, 500 block of 10th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 10th Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 8 p.m. Saturday, West 11th Street.
Petit larceny, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Grand larceny, 6 p.m. Feb. 25, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Deceased person, 6:32 a.m. Monday, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Justin Hansford Bradley, 34, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with trespassing. Bond was set at $3,000.
Andrew Michael Hodges, 32, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Wayne Jonathan Johnson, 29, was jailed at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony, obstructing and assault. Bond was not set.
Calvin Dale Robinson, 40, was jailed at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him on a warrant. Bond was not set.
Lewis Wendall Perry Jr., 49, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him on a bailpiece. Bond was not set.
Kaylin Rene Cabrera, 28, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Timothy Wayne Neal, 56, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Bryan Eric Tomblin, 26, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with driving license revoked, driving under the influence with a child, failure to maintain control of vehicle and child neglect with risk of injury. Bond was not set.