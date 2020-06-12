PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two Georgia men were arrested in Scioto County last week after a traffic stop by the Ohio State Highway Patrol allegedly uncovered more than $12,000 worth of crack cocaine.
Maurice Barnes, 32, of Macon, Georgia, and passenger Jonathan Baker, 35, of Atlanta, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with aggravated possession and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.
According to a news release from Lt. Dana Hutton, just after midnight June 4 troopers stopped a 2020 Hyundai with Ohio registration after it was allegedly seen following a vehicle too closely on Ohio 823. The driver and passenger were asked to exit the vehicle, at which time Barnes said he had a gun in his waistband. After additional criminal indicators were observed, a K-9 unit was called to the scene and alerted drugs might be in the vehicle.
A subsequent search of the vehicle found 125 grams of crack cocaine, worth about $12,500.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Overdose, midnight Wednesday, 600 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Malicious or unlawful assault, destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of West 9th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, March 15, 600 block of 20th Street.
Unknown, 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, fraudulent use of a credit card, petit larceny, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Deceased person, 7 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West 22nd Street.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Hagan Street.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 2:38 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Daniel Ray Toler, 38, was jailed at 1:51 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with domestic assault, domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was not set.
Aaron Christopher Dunbar, 51, was jailed at noon Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was $20,000.